The past five years for US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held US Masters Residential Property Fund (ASX:URF) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 84% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.6% in thirty days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

US Masters Residential Property Fund wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, US Masters Residential Property Fund saw its revenue increase by 8.0% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 13% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered US Masters Residential Property Fund's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. US Masters Residential Property Fund's TSR of was a loss of 81% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that US Masters Residential Property Fund shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 13% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with US Masters Residential Property Fund (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

