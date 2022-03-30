The past year for Hywin Holdings (NASDAQ:HYW) investors has not been profitable

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 37% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 22% in the last year, well below the market return.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Hywin Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 23%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Hywin Holdings' revenue is actually up 20% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It is of course excellent to see how Hywin Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While Hywin Holdings shareholders are down 22% for the year, the market itself is up 11%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 37% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hywin Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Hywin Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Hywin Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

