The past year for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) investors has not been profitable

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 55% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Illumina share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 6.9%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Illumina's revenue is actually up 34% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Illumina is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, Illumina shareholders did even worse, losing 55%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Illumina better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Illumina that you should be aware of.

We will like Illumina better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

