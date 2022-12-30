The past year for Immutep (ASX:IMM) investors has not been profitable

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 44% in one year, under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Immutep isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Immutep increased its revenue by 22%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 44%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Immutep shareholders are down 44% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Immutep , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

