The past year for Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 59% in that time. Induction Healthcare Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Induction Healthcare Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Induction Healthcare Group saw its revenue grow by 657%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 59% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While Induction Healthcare Group shareholders are down 59% for the year, the market itself is up 5.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 22% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Induction Healthcare Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Induction Healthcare Group (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

