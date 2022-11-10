The past year for Japfa (SGX:UD2) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Japfa Ltd. (SGX:UD2) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 25%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 3.8%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 12% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Japfa had to report a 83% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 25% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Japfa's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.8% in the twelve months, Japfa shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Japfa better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Japfa (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

