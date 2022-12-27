The past year for LendInvest (LON:LINV) investors has not been profitable

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 60% in that time. LendInvest may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the LendInvest share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

LendInvest's revenue is actually up 3.8% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt LendInvest shareholders are happy with the loss of 59% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 5.6%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 30%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that LendInvest is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

