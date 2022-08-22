The past year for Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) investors has not been profitable

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) share price slid 10% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 4.1%. Likewise Group may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 12% in three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Likewise Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Likewise Group grew its revenue by 28% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 10%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Likewise Group shareholders are down 9.3% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 4.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 12% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Likewise Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

