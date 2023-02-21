The past year for MA Financial Group (ASX:MAF) investors has not been profitable

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) share price up 11% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact the stock is down 40% in the last year, well below the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the MA Financial Group share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 13%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

MA Financial Group's revenue is actually up 160% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for MA Financial Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

MA Financial Group shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 4.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MA Financial Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MA Financial Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

