The past year for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) share price slid 48% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 5.6%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down36% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 35% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for National Energy Services Reunited

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately National Energy Services Reunited reported an EPS drop of 4.6% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 48% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how National Energy Services Reunited has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling National Energy Services Reunited stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

National Energy Services Reunited shareholders are down 48% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 5.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 11% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for National Energy Services Reunited you should know about.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.