The past year for Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 56% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 14% in the last three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Nature's Sunshine Products had to report a 47% decline in EPS over the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 56% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Nature's Sunshine Products has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 19% in the twelve months, Nature's Sunshine Products shareholders did even worse, losing 56%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nature's Sunshine Products better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nature's Sunshine Products you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

