The past year for Nuix (ASX:NXL) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 66% in that time. Because Nuix hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Nuix grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

Revenue was fairly steady year on year, which isn't usually such a bad thing. However, it is certainly possible the market was expecting an uptick in revenue, and that the share price fall reflects that disappointment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nuix will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.0% in the last year, Nuix shareholders might be miffed that they lost 66%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Nuix better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nuix you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

