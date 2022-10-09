The past one-year earnings decline for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) likely explains shareholders long-term losses

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 30% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Check out our latest analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Take-Two Interactive Software reported an EPS drop of 76% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 30% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. With a P/E ratio of 124.44, it's fair to say the market sees an EPS rebound on the cards.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Take-Two Interactive Software shareholders did even worse, losing 30%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Take-Two Interactive Software is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here