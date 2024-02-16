After past organizer backs out, Brunswick city finds new venue for markets and festivals

Franklin Square Park has been the perfect venue for several Southport events, but the park's recent and temporary closure means changes for those events this year.

Downtown Southport, Inc. has hosted the city’s summer markets since 2007 at Garrison Lawn and, most recently, Franklin Square Park. The nonprofit has also hosted the city’s spring and Winterfest festivals there. The park closed late last year after the city received a report from Bartlett Tree Experts concluding that some trees in the park needed to be removed and others needed to be assessed.

According to Peggy Popelars with DSI, the decision was made to suspend the outdoor festivals and markets for 2024 after the nonprofit was unable to find an adequate venue space with Franklin Square Park closed to the public.

“We were unable to find a site that could accommodate the number of vendors that had already been accepted to participate, adequate vendor loading and unloading space, adequate parking, water requirement for food vendors, and electrical power,” Popelars said. “DSI is hopeful that after more extensive evaluation and corrective actions have been completed, the city will again allow events to take place in Franklin Square Park.”

Franklin Square Park in Southport remains closed to the public.

The annual North Carolina Fourth of July Festival in Southport will not be affected by the change and is still a "go" for this summer.

In response, the city announced it would remain committed to hosting the summer markets. The city’s parks and recreation and community relations departments will work in collaboration to host the summer markets this summer.

“We plan to hold the markets near Franklin Square Park, by closing a portion of East West Street, behind the Southport City Gym and Fire Department Annex, both of which are not on Franklin Square Park property,” said Heather Hemphill, director of Southport Parks and Recreation, in a news release.

The summer markets series provides a place for local growers and crafters to sell their goods in the city. The series typically kicks off in May and runs every Wednesday until the end of August.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest Brunswick County news by signing up for the Brunswick Today newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

“DSI is pleased that this popular community event will continue in 2024,” DSI said. “The city has the resources necessary to sponsor the event and ability to find alternate locations within the city.”

The city noted this year’s market would see fewer vendors than in years past, but still promises “an atmosphere filled with charm and local flair.”

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter/X @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: What to know as organizer suspends Southport, NC festivals