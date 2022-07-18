The past year for Pentanet (ASX:5GG) investors has not been profitable

Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 46% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Pentanet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Pentanet saw its revenue grow by 78%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 46% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Pentanet shareholders are down 46% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Pentanet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Pentanet may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

