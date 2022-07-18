The past year for Pentanet (ASX:5GG) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Pentanet Limited (ASX:5GG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 46% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for Pentanet

Pentanet isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Pentanet saw its revenue grow by 78%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 46% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Take a more thorough look at Pentanet's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pentanet shareholders are down 46% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.1%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Pentanet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Pentanet may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own if You Want Passive Income

    A big yield, a history of regular dividend hikes, and a reliable business make this passive-income giant an attractive stock to own.

  • Trump Media Probe Seeks Information on Obscure Private Equity Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal probe of Donald Trump’s social media deal is putting a spotlight on Rocket One Capital, an obscure private equity firm with no obvious connection to the transaction beyond a board member.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakThe Miami-based private

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Warren Buffett Stock Right Now With $5,000

    Passive income is becoming increasingly desirable in the present economy. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation, in addition to global economic impacts linked to the war in Ukraine, have sent stocks into a downward spiral. Since the onset of 2022, the S&P 500 has shed 19% of its value, and the more speculative Nasdaq Composite has plunged 26%.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Coinbase Takes a Big and Important Win

    This is news that will undoubtedly do Coinbase a lot of good. "As we continue to grow across Europe and other regions, maintaining our strong regulatory relationships will ensure that we will continue to bring to market the products that our customers want, through the most trusted and secure platform in the cryptoeconomy."

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • General Electric Unveils New Brand Names, Logo, Ahead of Historic Split

    "Today marks a key milestone in GE's plan to become three independent, laser-focused companies," said CEO Larry Culp.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss blue-chip dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. In May 2022, US inflation reached its 40-year high, with the consumer price index […]

  • Dow books biggest drop in more than two weeks after report about Apple’s plans to slow hiring, spending

    U.S. stocks end lower, giving up early gains, after Bloomberg reports Apple Inc. plans to slow hiring and spending growth in some divisions next year.

  • Indian rupee closes at record low as oil weighs

    The Indian rupee pared early gains to close at record low on Monday, as rising crude prices weighed on the currency, even as other Asian currencies drew some strength from a retreating dollar. It was the rupee's sixth straight session of record lows. India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirement and high global crude prices have threatened to increase the country's trade and current account deficits.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Porsche Maps Out Profit Push Ahead of IPO With New Luxury SUV

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s Porsche plans to introduce a new electric luxury sport utility vehicle and bolster profits in the coming years as the brand tries to win over investors ahead of its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapPorsche targets

  • 3 High-Yield Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

    It wasn't long ago that infrastructure was a hot topic as the U.S. economy looked for ways to uplift itself out of the pandemic-induced recession. Scott Levine (Brookfield Infrastructure): While pinching the pursestrings can be one way to handle the rising prices we're all facing, it's hardly the only solution.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried is positioning himself as crypto's 'lender of last resort' - but even he reportedly couldn't deal with the $2 billion hole in Celsius' balance sheet

    FTX walked away from a deal to buy Celsius before the troubled crypto lender filed for bankruptcy this week, according to the Financial Times.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 blue chip stocks to buy now according to billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Halvorsen’s hedge fund performance and stock picks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen. Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global had […]

  • Novavax (NVAX) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Novavax (NVAX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • 2 Biotech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Biotech stocks were among the first group of equities to head southward late last year. The closely watched iShares Biotechnology ETF and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF are up by 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, since July 1. Which beaten-down biotech stocks might come roaring back in the second half of 2022?