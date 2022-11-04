The past year for pferdewetten.de (ETR:EMH) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in pferdewetten.de AG (ETR:EMH) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 32%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 24%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 22% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.8% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

pferdewetten.de isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year pferdewetten.de saw its revenue fall by 10%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 32% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that pferdewetten.de shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand pferdewetten.de better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for pferdewetten.de you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

