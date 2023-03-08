The past year for Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) investors has not been profitable

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) share price up 16% in a single quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 43% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Playtika Holding reported an EPS drop of 9.0% for the last year. The share price decline of 43% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth

This free interactive report on Playtika Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Playtika Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 43% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.9%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 16% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Playtika Holding .

We will like Playtika Holding better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

