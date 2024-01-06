Past, present and future? Uniforms of the UNM Lobos

Jan. 5—The University of New Mexico Lobos announced a new uniform design for Saturday's game, sporting the bright red Zia symbol and the New Mexico flag's signature gold color.

The special jerseys for Saturday's game are in celebration of New Mexico becoming a state on Jan. 6, 1912.

In honor of the special uniforms, we at the Journal decided to look back at past uniforms, and what artificial intelligence thinks the future holds for UNM jerseys in 2050.