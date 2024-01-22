Past Red River science fair participants speak on its impact on their lives

This year's Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be February 16 at Midwestern State University.

Bright young scientists and engineers from this region will gather to share their discoveries with judges who will then determine which outstanding project will qualify for this year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair to be held in May in Los Angeles. Students in grade 6 through 12 will also be able to qualify for the Texas State Science and Engineering Fair to be held in March at Texas A&M College Station.

Dr. Rigoberto Hernandez, center, views Rider High School student Sai Chada's project, which was the top winner at the regional science fair in 2023. On left is teacher Bryce Henderson.

After about a decade hiatus, the fair returned to the Wichita Falls Region in 2023. Sai Chada, now a senior at Rider High School, won the top spot at the fair last year, and was able to attend 2023 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas because of community support.

Stephanie Seman, a previous Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair finalist is seen in a previous fair and in a more recent photo.

Recently, past participants who were awarded the opportunity to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair as representatives of the Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair recalled what the experience meant to them. Below are their thoughts on RRRSEF.

Stephanie Seman, a previous Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair finalist who represented this region three times at ISEF in the past, has the following to say:

"Participating in science fairs helped pave a career pathway for me as a clinical laboratory scientist as well as microbiology/immunoassay applications specialist. Science fairs taught me the value of science communication, and being able to explain technical concepts in a way that everyone can understand, which helps make science more accessible for others."

Crystal Battaglino participated in science fairs during her time at Burkburnett High School. She won the opportunity more than once to attend ISEF as a finalist as a regional representative. She explained:

"The RRRSEF cultivated a space where curious minds came together and could develop, explore, and discover all aspects of the science world. I’m so grateful for RRRSEF as it gave me the opportunity to attend ISEF. The competencies I developed throughout my school years equipped me with the skills necessary to succeed in my profession in Healthcare Hospitality through Food and Nutrition."

RRRSEF, a community supported event, has made a difference in the lives of past area students and will continue to do so if we receive the financial support that is needed to continue to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers!

To help, please visit our website: rrrsef.org and click on the “Donate to RRRSEF link” or contact RRRSEF at info@rrrsef.com for more information on how to become a sponsor. Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

