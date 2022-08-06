The past year for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) investors has not been profitable

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 66% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Arguably, the fall was overdone.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Redwire wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Redwire saw its revenue grow by 104%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 66%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Redwire in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Redwire shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 44% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

