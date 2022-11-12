The past year for Regional Express Holdings (ASX:REX) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 10%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 1.0%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 1.5% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Regional Express Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Regional Express Holdings grew its revenue by 69% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 10% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.0% in the twelve months, Regional Express Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 10%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Regional Express Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

