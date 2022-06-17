Past Salem teacher arraigned on 32 counts of indecent assault

Jun. 17—SALEM — A physical education teacher at Saltonstall School from 2015 to 2018 was arrested at his home in North Andover on Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday on 32 counts of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Daniel Hakim, 36, plead not guilty to all counts following a recent grand jury investigation. He was ordered held on $200,000 cash bail, with orders that he undergo GPS monitoring if he posts bail and that he not contact victims or their families.

The news sent shockwaves through the Salem Public Schools community after city officials announced it first to the Saltonstall School community Thursday morning, ahead of Hakim's arraignment.

But this isn't the first time Hakim's name crossed the city's radar. He was first charged in December with repeatedly sexually assaulting a Saltonstall fourth-grader in 2016. At the time, the public learned Hakim was suspended by the district in 2018 amid reports of inappropriate contact with students, after which he resigned. The Department of Children and Families, in its review of the matter, ultimately deemed the allegations to be "unsupported."

The case, introduced in December and presently in front of Salem District Court, will now be dropped so the Superior Court case can go forward.

"Since the arraignment in December 2021, nine additional victims have come forward in the 32-count complaint," said Assistant District Attorney Haleigh Reisman in presenting the state's case for the $200,000 cash bail. "The victims, all of whom are female, report inappropriate sexual contact by the defendant while they were elementary school students and the defendant was their gym teacher."

The victims were all in the first, second and third grade at Saltonstall, a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, according to Reisman.

"The 32 indictments returned by the grand jury encompass the District Court complaint, with that original victim, as well as the reports filed by the nine additional victims," Reisman said. "They include allegations of inappropriate touching of children's breasts and buttocks, reaching up young girls' shirts or down their pants, touching their buttocks or genital areas inside and outside of their underwear, and hugging them inappropriately."

Ultimately, Reisman said, the investigation with DCF started with one alleged victim but later included several, most or all of whom were rejected either because of "victims not wanting to move forward" or because of victims "no longer being in contact" with the accused.

Support for defense

Attorney Syrie Fried represented Hakim at the arraignment and spent time after with family and friends of Hakim's, all of whom attended in the witness gallery.

"That person who was the complaining witness in counts 1 through 4, that was another unsupported case (by DCF), because that student didn't want to participate in the investigation," Fried said. "What I want to really affirm or argue to the court is my client doesn't pose a risk to any of these people, and he's had no contact with any of them."

Fried pressed the court to set bail at $5,000, saying $200,000 "is most excessive and not required to assure his appearance" in court.

The allegations, Fried said, are "all sort of the same ilk ... 'touched my butt,' 'put his hands up my shirt,' 'down my shirt.' They're all in that nature," Fried said. "There isn't a rape allegation here, for example. There isn't a penetration allegation or anything like that."

Fried also pointed to the gallery during her remarks, pointing out the number of "members of the community" in court to defend Hakim.

"My client has very, very strong ties to the community," Fried said. "He has five children. He's employed. He works as a recruiter."

Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler set bail at $200,000, however, given the potential sentences tied to each of the 32 charges: a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, meaning Hakim could face at least 320 years in prison if found guilty on all counts.

"The incentive for someone to flee a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence is substantial," Drechsler said, more so given "this number of victims."

School system's response

Speaking to media outside of the courthouse after the arraignment, Salem school parent and social worker Elisabeth Nash Wrenn offered remarks in defense of the victims, to whom she's not directly related.

"I'm glad we were there," Wrenn said. "His attorney tried to give the message that there were three rows of community support. That wasn't actually accurate. We were here in support of the survivors and victims."

To that end, the victims "are 10 years old now. This has been a long time coming," Wrenn continued, later expanding on the school district's response to the allegations.

"They're horrified," Wrenn said of Salem Public Schools. "They brought trauma services into the school system. They've hired social workers. I've done parent forums as a social worker. This isn't what we've seen in other school systems in time of tragedy."

Salem Public Schools is declining to comment beyond what was included in the statement attributed to Mayor Kim Driscoll, police Chief Lucas Miller and district Superintendent Steve Zrike and jointly issued Thursday morning, citing "the pending legal actions against Mr. Hakim, the status of the investigation, and the privacy concerns around the children."

"As community leaders and, most importantly, as parents we are sickened by the abuse from a trusted adult that these children were subjected to and the ongoing pain and trauma these young survivors and their families are and will continue to face," the statement reads.

"The actions for which Daniel Hakim has been arrested and charged are abominations. We are grateful for and applaud the cooperation of the victims and their families, their patience with the detailed investigation, and, above all, their courage in coming forward," it continues. Additionally, on behalf of our entire community, we are deeply appreciative for the diligence and commitment of the Salem Police CID (Criminal Investigation Division) detective — herself a mother — who took on this important case to ensure that justice was done for these victims, and for the perseverance of the members of the District Attorney's Office."

The statement continues, "In support of our school community during this difficult time, Salem Public Schools has been and will continue to provide ongoing resources for students and families who have been impacted by this incident. Lastly, we know that any allegation of inappropriate interactions with children is disturbing and concerning, however we are limited in the information we can share beyond this statement, both for legal reasons due to the ongoing case and for student privacy. Nevertheless, we are all of us fully committed to the safety and well-being of the students who attend Salem Public Schools and are therefore prepared to work with prosecutors to ensure the fullest accountability of the law in this terrible case. This arrest and today's arraignment show the strength of victims and survivors when they are supported and empowered to step out of the shadows to tell their accounts."

