The past year for Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) investors has not been profitable

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 90% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Because Sarcos Technology and Robotics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 46% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Sarcos Technology and Robotics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Sarcos Technology and Robotics increased its revenue by 26%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 90% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Sarcos Technology and Robotics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Sarcos Technology and Robotics shareholders are down 90% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.7%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 46%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sarcos Technology and Robotics .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

