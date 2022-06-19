The past year for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 50% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 28% in three years. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 5.1%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 5.9% in the same period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that SecureWorks didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year SecureWorks saw its revenue fall by 7.6%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 50%. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SecureWorks shareholders are down 50% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SecureWorks better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for SecureWorks (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

