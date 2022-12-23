The past year for Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) investors has not been profitable

Softchoice Corporation (TSE:SFTC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 23% in the last year, well below the market return.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Softchoice managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$0.19 strike us as less than amazing. Taking a look at the share price, it seems that investors were expecting better from the company. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Softchoice has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Softchoice's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Softchoice shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 4.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 7.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Softchoice is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

