The past year for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 33%. That's well below the market decline of 23%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on TELA Bio because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

TELA Bio isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year TELA Bio saw its revenue grow by 42%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 33%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on TELA Bio

A Different Perspective

We doubt TELA Bio shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 5.7% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - TELA Bio has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

