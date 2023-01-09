The past three years for Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Aimflex Berhad (KLSE:AIMFLEX) share price has gained 11% in the last three months. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Aimflex Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 5.2% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 8.0% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Aimflex Berhad further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Aimflex Berhad shareholders are down 3.1% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 1.8%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 9% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aimflex Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Aimflex Berhad (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

