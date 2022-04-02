The past three years for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), who have seen the share price tank a massive 86% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 28% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for Autolus Therapeutics

We don't think Autolus Therapeutics' revenue of US$2,330,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Autolus Therapeutics comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Autolus Therapeutics investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Autolus Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$218m when it last reported (December 2021). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 23% per year, over 3 years. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Autolus Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Autolus Therapeutics shareholders took a loss of 28%. In contrast the market gained about 6.4%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 23% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Autolus Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Autolus Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE): When Will It Breakeven?

    NEXE Innovations Inc. ( CVE:NEXE ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • In targeted Russian economy, businesses operate without Western products

    RIGA, Latvia - It did not take long for Russian businessman Kirill Kukkoyev to feel like he had been taken hostage by the events unfolding in neighboring Ukraine. That moment came eight days after Russia's invasion when Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced it would halt trading in Russia the next day. Kukkoyev had built an entire business renovating high-end end apartments in St. Petersburg with Ikea fittings. He spent that final day sweating and trying to get in all his orders, hitting the pa

  • Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright pranks fans with alternate helmet design

    #Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright got a little creative for April Fools' Day this year.

  • Texas Democrat officially steps down before end of term

    Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) has officially resigned from Congress, months before the end of his term. His resignation, which was read on the House floor on Thursday afternoon, became effective right before midnight. Vela’s early departure from the House, before his term was set to expire, was expected. Several news outlets reported last month that…

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Meanwhile, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is down 35%, signaling less fear in the stock market. Investors who are concerned about volatility picking back up and are interested in safe stocks that generate passive income have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stocks gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.9% and exposure to the energy sector, the consumer discretionary sector, and the consumer staples sector.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a US$57k addition to their US$2.0m investment

    Insiders who bought Joby Aviation, Inc. ( NYSE:JOBY ) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The...

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Future avid bitcoiners believed that this would onl

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Russia's biggest bank has been cut out of the global financial markets — and now it's launched a cryptocurrency

    Sberbank launched a digital currency just weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, as sanctions cut Russia off from the global financial system.