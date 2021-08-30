The past three years for Bionomics (ASX:BNO) investors has not been profitable

Bionomics Limited (ASX:BNO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 61%. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Bionomics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Bionomics' revenue dropped 35% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. With no profits and falling revenue it is no surprise that investors have been dumping the stock, pushing the price down by 17% per year over that time. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. After losing money on a declining business with falling stock price, we always consider whether eager bagholders are still offering us a reasonable exit price.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Bionomics' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Bionomics hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -55% exceeds its share price return of -61%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bionomics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 82% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bionomics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

