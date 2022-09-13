The past three years for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) investors has not been profitable

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:BOT); the share price is down a whopping 72% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. Even worse, it's down 16% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Botanix Pharmaceuticals' revenue dropped 33% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 20%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.9% in the twelve months, Botanix Pharmaceuticals shareholders did even worse, losing 8.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Botanix Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (2 are potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

