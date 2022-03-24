The past three years for Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shareholders. Unfortunately, they have held through a 63% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 40% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Canfor Pulp Products has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 7.4% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Canfor Pulp Products had a tough year, with a total loss of 40%, against a market gain of about 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

