The past three years for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) investors has not been profitable

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) share price up 14% in a single quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 69%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

View our latest analysis for Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Cardiovascular Systems' revenue dropped 1.8% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 19% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Cardiovascular Systems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 22% received by Cardiovascular Systems shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -21%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 7% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Cardiovascular Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Cardiovascular Systems is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

