The past three years for Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 70% drop in the share price over that period. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 27% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Exicure made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Exicure grew revenue at 64% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Exicure shares, which cost holders 27%, while the market was up about 33%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 19% per year over three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Exicure is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

