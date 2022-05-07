The past three years for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) investors has not been profitable

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 80%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 75%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 48% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

G1 Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, G1 Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 79% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 22% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for G1 Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 75%. The market shed around 8.5%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 22% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand G1 Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for G1 Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

