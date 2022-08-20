The past three years for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 60% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 47%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, GreenTree Hospitality Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 33% each year. In comparison the 26% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of GreenTree Hospitality Group, it has a TSR of -56% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for GreenTree Hospitality Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 43%, including dividends. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 9.3%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 16% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GreenTree Hospitality Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for GreenTree Hospitality Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

