The past three years for Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) investors has not been profitable

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 25% in three years, versus a market return of about 63%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Industrias Bachoco. de saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 0.7% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 9% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 8.38.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Industrias Bachoco. de has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Industrias Bachoco. de will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Industrias Bachoco. de's TSR for the last 3 years was -21%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Industrias Bachoco. de shareholders gained a total return of 19% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 2% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Industrias Bachoco. de better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Industrias Bachoco. de has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

