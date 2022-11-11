The past three years for Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) investors has not been profitable

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:BTOU) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 61% decline in the share price in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 50% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 35% in the last 90 days.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

It's quite likely that the declining dividend has caused some investors to sell their shares, pushing the price lower in the process. In contrast it does not seem particularly likely that the revenue levels are a concern for investors.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust's TSR for the last 3 years was -52%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.6% in the twelve months, Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders did even worse, losing 46% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

