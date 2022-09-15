The past three years for PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) investors has not been profitable

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) share price up 17% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 68% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, PROG Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.2% each year. The share price decline of 31% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.92.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between PROG Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. PROG Holdings' TSR of was a loss of 62% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that PROG Holdings shareholders are down 57% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PROG Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for PROG Holdings you should know about.

