The past three years for Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) investors has not been profitable

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the long term shareholders of Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical recorded just CA$1,661,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Spectral Medical comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that the company needed to issue more shares recently so that it could raise enough money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Spectral Medical has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Spectral Medical had more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported. That made it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 17% per year, over 3 years , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed or they are worried about dilution with the recent cash injection. The image below shows how Spectral Medical's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Story continues

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Spectral Medical shareholders are down 8.8% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Spectral Medical you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Spectral Medical is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here