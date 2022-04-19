The past three years for Service Stream (ASX:SSM) investors has not been profitable

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Regrettably, the share price slid 59% in that period. So it's good to see it climbing back up. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Service Stream saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 38% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 26% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Service Stream's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Service Stream's TSR of was a loss of 55% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Service Stream shareholders lost 4.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Service Stream better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Service Stream (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

