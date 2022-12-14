The past three years for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) investors has not been profitable

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) shareholders, since the share price is down 44% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 30%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 31% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, United-Guardian's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 8.7% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 17% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for United-Guardian the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, United-Guardian shareholders did even worse, losing 28% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United-Guardian better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for United-Guardian you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

