The past three years for Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) investors has not been profitable

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. Long term Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 65% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 54% in the last year. On top of that, the share price is down 6.5% in the last week.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Volpara Health Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Volpara Health Technologies saw its revenue grow by 43% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 18% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Volpara Health Technologies shareholders are down 54% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.7%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Volpara Health Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

