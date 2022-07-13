The past three years for New Zealand King Salmon Investments (NZSE:NZK) investors has not been profitable

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZSE:NZK) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 90%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 86% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 59% in the last 90 days. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for New Zealand King Salmon Investments

Because New Zealand King Salmon Investments made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, New Zealand King Salmon Investments grew revenue at 0.8% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 24% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between New Zealand King Salmon Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. New Zealand King Salmon Investments' TSR of was a loss of 79% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, New Zealand King Salmon Investments shareholders did even worse, losing 72%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand New Zealand King Salmon Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that New Zealand King Salmon Investments is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

But note: New Zealand King Salmon Investments may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NZ exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years ...

  • Schonfeld Asia Hedge Fund Spinoff Raises More Than $750 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund spinoff from Schonfeld Strategic Advisors that focuses on Greater China stocks has raised more than $750 million within a few months, a rare feat in a year when slumping returns have deterred investors.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Mar

  • New Zealand Hikes Rate By Half-Point, Signals More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a third straight meeting and said it will continue to tighten policy “at pace” until it’s sure inflation is contained.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapThe Rese

  • Energy Crisis Is Hastening End of Fossil Fuel Era, India Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is accelerating a shift to renewable sources and hastening the end of the dominance of fossil fuels, according to India’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapRenewab

  • Starbucks to close six Los Angeles stores, citing safety problems

    Starbucks cited safety issues including drug use and threatening behavior in saying it would close 16 stores in major cities across the U.S.

  • New York Assault-Weapons Ban Draws Lawsuit by Gun-Rights Group

    (Bloomberg) -- A US gun-rights group sued to overturn New York’s assault-weapons ban, less than a month after the US Supreme Court struck down a related state law that limited who could carry a handgun in public.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackThe assau

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Considers a Major Move

    The young manufacturer of electric vehicles wants to reduce its costs in full increase in production rates.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Behind Voyager’s Fall: Crypto Broker Acted Like a Bank, Went Bankrupt

    In an industry where counterparties are tightly bound together by a weave of debt and leverage, dominoes can fall fast and hard.

  • 2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The company's revenue during the month was up 18.5% year over year.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]