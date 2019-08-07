Trump considers tougher background checks for gun buyers after shootings in El Paso and Dayton

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is talking with congressional leaders and considering tougher background checks for gun buyers as lawmakers coalesce around the idea of so-called "red flag" laws following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“I'm looking to do background checks,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for Dayton, where he met with shooting survivors and first responders. “I think background checks are important.”

Trump, who will also visit El Paso later Wednesday, said he senses there is “a very strong appetite” for background checks, though many lawmakers have so far mostly focused publicly on so-called “red flag” laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who are an imminent danger to themselves or others.

Trump indicated there wasn’t a “political appetite” for limiting gun magazines.

"There is a great appetite, and I mean a very strong appetite, for background checks," he said. "I think we can bring up background checks."

Last weekend's shootings, which killed at least 31 people, appear to have opened the door – if only for a crack – to the possibility that Congress could pass the first significant gun-control legislation in more than two decades.

Congressional Republicans, who have staunchly resisted past measures to tighten restrictions on guns, appear closer to embracing the idea of a "red flag" law.

“There are some laws that I think bridge this issue of the guns and the mental health issue, and I think red flag laws is one,” Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told reporters.

Congress has consistently rejected other attempts to tighten gun control regulations in the aftermath of other mass shootings.

Then-President Barack Obama angrily wiped away tears and urged Americans to demand that Congress “stand up to the gun lobby’s lies” and protect citizens from gun violence after 20 first-graders and six adults were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn.

Congress did nothing.

Cries for tougher gun-control measures were met with congressional inaction after mass shootings at a South Carolina church, a Pittsburgh synagogue, an Orlando gay nightclub, a Maryland community newspaper, a Florida high school, a country music festival in Las Vegas and a Navy yard in Washington, D.C.

The last significant gun control measure to win congressional approval was an assault weapons ban enacted in 1994. The ban expired a decade later and lawmakers did not renew it.

Trump, however, said that in light of last weekend's shootings, he intends to persuade Congress "to do things they don’t want to do."

"You have a lot of people on one side and a lot of people on the other," he said. "I have a lot of influence with a lot of people; I want to convince them to do the right thing."

Trump said he has talked with congressional leaders over the past few days and would be meeting with other members of Congress.

The shootings in El Paso and Dayton thrust Trump into the increasingly familiar role of consoling communities reeling from the brutality of the killings while navigating the tricky politics of gun control.

This time, however, at least some residents of the affected communities did not welcome Trump so warmly. Some critics argue that Trump's rhetorical broadsides on migrants in particular created an atmosphere of hate that presaged the attacks.

Trump's visit was unusually low key: Reporters traveling with the president didn't see him in Dayton, where he met with victims and families at Miami Valley Hospital. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters afterward that the president and first lady Melania Trump met with several patients in their rooms, along with some victims, their families and law-enforcement first responders.

"You had God watching," Trump told some of the survivors, according to Grisham. "I want you to know we're with you all the way."

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, there are signs of movement as pressure has increased on Congress to do something to stop the carnage.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., issued a statement saying that addressing gun violence is “a worthy conversation for lawmakers to have” and said he’s confident that Congress can find “common ground” on the red flag proposals.