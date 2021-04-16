It’s Past Time to Leave Afghanistan

Michael Brendan Dougherty
·5 min read

The reasons for staying in Afghanistan don’t add up. And Joe Biden should have held to Trump’s agreement and pulled our troops out by May 1.

Hawks make both idealist and realist arguments for staying in Afghanistan. On the idealist side, they argue that U.S. forces supporting the Afghan national government are the reason that more girls are attending school in Afghanistan than ever, which will have positive run-on social effects for decades. U.S. troops are the reason that girls in Kabul who don’t wear a burka are not defaced with acid. America is a force for good in the world, and when we retreat, the Taliban will end all this. By committing to an unconditional withdrawal by September 11, the U.S. undercuts its demand for the Taliban to give up more in ongoing peace talks.

On whether the Afghan national government has any functional state capacity for governance beyond what is provided by 3,500 U.S. troops, thousands of NATO troops, and 10,000 or so paid contractors, hawks say little. Long gone are the emotional vows by President Bush or General McChrystal that our security depended on Afghanistan becoming a liberal democracy. The nearly modern city-state around Kabul really is the best that can be achieved in Western eyes. That’s as much as King Amanullah I achieved a century ago.

But the rural and mountain areas still belong to the tribes. And while it is an imposition, the political Islam of the Taliban can adapt itself to a tribal society better than any political paradigm offered by the United States. Perhaps a few centuries of Christian missionary work in Afghanistan, to break up the systems of cousin marriage, as the Church once did in Germania a millennium ago, would do the trick. I doubt that Democrats are as far-sighted and committed as this.

On the other side, hawks sometimes make a case grounded in the geopolitics of Central Asia, one that treats the benefits to Kabul’s residents as ancillary. Sometimes this is found in the need to prevent the Taliban from making Afghanistan a safe haven for terrorists, a noble goal. But just as often, hawks frankly admit that the aims of our presence in Afghanistan are no longer just smashing up al-Qaeda and punishing the Taliban — goals that were arguably achieved 18 years ago. Instead we remain in Afghanistan because Bagram Air Base is good to have. Potential conflicts with Iran, Russia, or China require holding on to this bit of real estate. The cost of doing so is low. Perhaps $20 billion a year. No American troops have died in a year. This argument is more likely to appeal to Cold Warriors who care about China but are otherwise reluctant about nation building.

But, it also doesn’t quite add up. There are many parts of the Afghan countryside where the Taliban acts with impunity even now, and could set up a safe haven for al-Qaeda. (Frankly, if you want the best training al-Qaeda can offer, Idlib province in Syria, filled with former and potential future U.S. clients, is probably a better bet.) Smashing the Taliban’s capacity to host or train terrorists would require something much more dramatic than an ongoing presence in Kabul. It would require something like regime change in Pakistan, the U.S.’s traditional vassal in the region, which sponsors the Taliban, and which hosted Osama bin Laden for years.

The little danger for American troops in Afghanistan, especially the zero deaths over the past year, is partly attributable to the agreement the U.S. signed with the Taliban last year, which promised our withdrawal by May 1 of this year. Biden has already dithered enough to exceed that, and we do not know how the Taliban will respond to us breaking our end of the agreement.

The Afghan government is likely to fall after we leave. Our own agreement to leave, signed last year, anticipates some kind of resettlement in Afghanistan after our withdrawal and even commits the United States to work with “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” which is diplomatic-speak for recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate part of the Afghan government. This recognition can be premised on the U.S. ability to continue monitoring the countryside for terrorist activity by air, as we do in many other countries without permission.

Biden has almost certainly made the situation worse. He could have come into office and said that Trump had tied his hands. This would have had a strong element of truth to it. By hemming and hawing, he allowed many in the foreign policy blob to argue for breaking the agreement and staying in Afghanistan indefinitely for humanitarian reasons. Now he is breaking the U.S. agreement but committing to leave by September 11 anyway. By choosing to break the deal and run, he risks a much more disorderly withdrawal and even a Saigon-style humiliation. The chosen date potentially gives a public-relations win to Islamist terrorists, and to Biden’s critics at home.

Still, the case for demanding “conditions” before withdrawal can similarly grant the initiative to our opponents and rivals. The case for staying is even weaker. The U.S. has more important theaters in which to engage major rivals such as China. We do not have the ability to transform Afghan’s traditional society outside of Kabul, and we do not have the willingness to uproot the Taliban.

So in the end, the case for staying is a case to wait for more mission creep. We will hold on to the asset until it presents more attractive liabilities! We’ve been adding new reasons to stay in Afghanistan for 15 years. It’s past time to stop.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Biden's Afghan pull-out breaches deal and will trigger 'countermeasures' threaten Taliban

    The Taliban have denounced the new American plan for troops to quit the country by September 11, saying it breaches an earlier agreement negotiated with Donald Trump. Joe Biden's decision to leave America's longest war before the symbolic anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, rather than May 1 as agreed under Mr Trump , will justify “countermeasures” the insurgent movement said. The hardline Islamist militants made their first official response to Mr Biden's announcement of an unconditional withdrawal, as America's top diplomat visited Kabul to try to sell the pull out. A statement from the insurgents said that “delaying the withdrawal date of forces by several months, all makes evident to the world that America cannot be trusted nor is it committed to its pledges and promises.” It went on: “Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate.” Joe Biden confirmed earlier this week that he would pull troops out of Afghanistan 20 years after they first arrived to topple the Taliban regime harbouring Osama bin Laden. Mr Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government hours after the White House had announced an unconditional withdrawal. Ashraf Ghani's government is heavily reliant on American support in the face of the Taliban, but has claimed it can stand without US troops. Mr Blinken tried to reassure Mr Ghani that the United States would remain committed to Afghanistan, saying Washington will "intensify" its diplomacy to do "everything we can" to advance efforts to secure a peace agreement between Kabul and the insurgents. "The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president’s speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," he said.

  • Massachusetts regulators are seeking to revoke Robinhood's broker license just as the trading app aims to go public

    Robinhood, which has filed to go public through an IPO, said the regulator's move is "elitist and against everything we stand for."

  • Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan to ‘shut his mouth’ in heated exchange with Dr Fauci

    “You’re indicating liberty and freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to hospital,” Dr Fauci said

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • US exit from Afghanistan before peace is in place is causing alarm on the ground

    Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months, with civilians paying a heavy price, writes Borzou Daragahi

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Michel Barnier warns that Frexit remains a risk ahead of presidential elections

    Michel Barnier has warned that France could follow the UK out of the EU, as polls show growing support for the Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen. He said there was “social unrest and anger” over immigration and Europe’s failure to defend its borders and for the “red tape and complexity” of the EU. “We could draw some lessons from Brexit for ourselves. It's now too late for the UK but not for us," the former EU chief negotiator said. “We can find, not just in the UK, but here in France, in the northern regions […] citizens who want to leave the EU,” Mr Barnier, who has returned to domestic politics, said. He added, “It is our responsibility to understand why the British left [...] it's important for us to listen to the anger that was expressed in the UK, and to implement the kind of changes that are necessary to better understand and reassure the European citizens that remain.” Latest IFOP polling shows that Ms Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, would beat the pro-EU Emmanuel Macron by two percentage points in the first round of next year’s presidential elections. Mr Macron is predicted to win in the second round by 54 percent to 46 percent but that is narrower than the 66.1 percent to 34.6 percent defeat she suffered four years ago. Ms Le Pen called for Frexit in that election but has since stopped campaigning for France to leave the bloc. Instead she wants to create a “Europe of nations”. Mr Barnier hopes to rebuild support for the centre-Right Républicains party ahead of the elections. He was speaking at an event on Brexit in Northern France, where fishermen are complaining they have not yet got fishing licences from the UK since Brexit. Clément Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, said the EU was accused of “being weak and slow”. He said that the bloc should take heart from its robust approach to the Brexit negotiations. “Back in 2016 people thought that this was the beginning of the end for Europe, but we have been able to show that we can be agile, that we can react, that we can be consistent in defending our interests in a firm way to defend the greatest European assets – the Single Market and our political unity.” He added: “These are lessons that we must all keep in mind as Europe is facing more difficulties.” The European Commission warned Britain that any further unilateral action over the Northern Ireland Protocol was unacceptable at a meeting on Thursday night. Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, told Lord Frost that “solutions can only be found through joint actions and through joint bodies”. Britain insists that its unilateral actions in extending the grace periods on food products and parcels is lawful and made in good faith. The meeting over the implementation of new post-Brexit customs arrangements in Northern Ireland was said to be “constructive” by both sides.

  • Ted Cruz among six Republicans to vote down bill to end anti-Asian hate crimes

    The lawmakers voted with a majority of 92 against 6 in the Senate

  • DC accused of using helicopters to bully George Floyd protesters

    Army has now “disciplined” those involved in the low-flying helicopters during George Floyd demonstrations in June last year

  • Pat Robertson surprises everyone and hits out at police over shooting of Daunte Wright and death of George Floyd

    Conservative televangelist calls police underpaid ‘bunch of clowns’ who are not ‘best and brightest’

  • Afghan pullout could be risky for Biden

    The political risk is minimal in the short-term but there could be problems on the horizon for Biden.

  • Kevin Durant FaceTimed a top WNBA draft prospect ahead of her big moment as the No. 1 overall pick

    Charli Collier - who went to the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick - spoke with fellow Texas Longhorns alum Kevin Durant before the WNBA Draft.

  • NASCAR Xfinity driver Harrison Burton is getting a shot in Cup at Talladega race

    Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, will achieve two early career milestones in the same weekend.