It's past time for Portage County Sheriff's Office to invest in body cameras

Three deputy-involved shootings have occurred since Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said in early 2021 that getting body cameras for his office was a priority. In two of those shootings, the suspect was killed. The most recent was two weekends ago when a deputy shot a Windham woman who allegedly entered her neighbor's garage with a gun during a dispute.

The public has many details about this incident because a responding Garrettsville police officer was equipped with a body camera that captured the events leading up to the shooting and its aftermath. The Garrettsville Police Department, following the law, made the recording available to members of the media.

Despite the expressed desire of the Portage County sheriff to use this widely adopted technology, local deputies do not have access to it. It's entirely unclear why this is the case.

Last year, as part of Ohio's biennial budget, Gov. Mike DeWine made available $10 million to help law enforcement agencies throughout Ohio purchase body cameras. Despite being urged to do so by Portage County commissioners, it is unclear whether the sheriff's office applied for the grant.

The need to add body cameras is not for the fascination of the media or the public but to improve officer and public safety, increase the quality of evidence collected and possibly reduce the liability law enforcement could face.

The equipment also provides transparency and accountability of the actions taken to protect the public and serves as a vital tool to help law enforcement explore and train from past events. It will also protect officers and show when people disregard their instructions.

Body cameras should be as essential as an officer's protective vest, weapon or radio. It is time that Portage County leaders prioritize the use of body cameras as it is only fair to the public, who depend on deputies to protect and serve.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: It's past time for Portage Sheriff's Office to invest in body cameras