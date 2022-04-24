The past year for Trainline (LON:TRN) investors has not been profitable

This month, we saw the Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) up an impressive 42%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 39% in one year, under-performing the market.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Trainline didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Trainline's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 30%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 39% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

While Trainline shareholders are down 39% for the year, the market itself is up 1.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 19% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Trainline is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

