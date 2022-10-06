The past year for TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) investors has not been profitable

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 78% over the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that TuSimple Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

TuSimple Holdings grew its revenue by 132% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 78% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think TuSimple Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

TuSimple Holdings shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TuSimple Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with TuSimple Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

