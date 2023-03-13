The past year for VIB Vermögen (ETR:VIH1) investors has not been profitable

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that VIB Vermögen AG (ETR:VIH1) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 57% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 17% in the last three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 9.8% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately VIB Vermögen reported an EPS drop of 65% for the last year. We note that the 57% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Rather, the share price is remains a similar multiple of the EPS, suggesting the outlook remains the same.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.1% in the twelve months, VIB Vermögen shareholders did even worse, losing 56% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.8% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for VIB Vermögen you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

