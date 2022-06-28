Pastor accused of engaging in sex act on Starbucks patio in Florida, deputies say

A Florida pastor is accused of engaging in a solo sex act while he sat on the patio at a Starbucks, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives announced the arrest Monday, June 27, but it happened May 9 at the Starbucks on West Osceola Parkway, according to a news release. The coffee shop is in north Kissimmee, about 23 miles south of Orlando.

The suspect is a Kissimmee pastor who “teaches online ministry classes,” investigators said.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male exposing his sexual organs while masturbating on the patio of Starbucks,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives with the Special Victims Unit investigated the allegations, and it was ... revealed (the suspect) previously had similar charges that occurred at the same location.”

The patio’s tables sit directly outside the shop’s plate glass facade and are in full view of patrons and staff.

Deputies charged the pastor with “exposure of sexual organs,” the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set at $1,000.

Investigators have asked “anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents” to come forward.

The name of the pastor’s online ministry was not revealed.

